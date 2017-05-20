The Sixers should go hard after Kyle Lowry | Keith Pompey
The Raptors' Kyle Lowry drives past Cleveland's Kyrie Irving during Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series on May 3. Should the Sixers sign the three-time NBA all-star point guard to a lucrative free-agent deal in July? Or should they bypass the 31-year-old and remain committed Ben Simmons? Or should they go after another point guard to build around? He'll provide instant credibility and will recruit other A-list free agents to the Sixers. Let's face it, the Sixers need a player of his stature to bring relevance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC