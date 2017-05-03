The minor lift and major fall of Anthony Bennett

"With the first pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, The Cleveland Cavaliers select....*David Stern does his best Roger Goodell impression* Anthony Bennett of-" Does anyone remember what David Stern said after that? I don't think so. Bill Simmons' exclamation was a microcosm of what most NBA fans were thinking; and at the very least Cavalier fans.

