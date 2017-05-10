Souhan: Wolves coach Thibodeau facing a long fix-it list
With the NBA draft lottery set for Tuesday night, Tom Thibodeau's tenure in Minnesota is not in trouble but his reputation is in need of bolstering. Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau has a long list for improving the team, and not just the players.
