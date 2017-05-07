Rockets' Patrick Beverley learns of grandfather's death before Game 4
Rockets' Patrick Beverley learns of grandfather's death before Game 4 Patrick Beverley is second NBA player to lose somebody close to them during playoffs. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pUJ6Yh Just hours before his Houston Rockets were set to face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals, the 28-year-old point guard learned that his grandfather had passed away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC