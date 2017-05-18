Player Review: Glenn Robinson III's c...

Player Review: Glenn Robinson III's confidence grew

Read more: Indy Cornrows

Think back to January of 2016: George Hill was out for personal reasons and Rodney Stuckey was sidelined with an ankle sprain, leaving Glenn Robinson III to sink or swim in the starting lineup for four games. Over that span of time, he averaged 5.5 points on 28.6 percent shooting, and the Pacers were outscored by 15.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

