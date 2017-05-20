Pelicans surrender first-round pick t...

Pelicans surrender first-round pick to Kings after failing to jump into top-3 of NBA Draft Lottery

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, talks with New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry before the start of the NBA basketball draft lottery, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in New York. The New Orleans Pelicans surrendered their 2017 first-round pick to the Sacramento Kings after failing to move into the top three of this year's draft during Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan '17 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,902 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC