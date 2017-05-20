No script for Cavs' Game 3 flop
Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown defends against Cleveland Cavaliers Le Bron James during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Sunday James did not address the media Monday, hours after one of the worst postseason games of his career, an 11-point, six-turnover, head-scratching atrocity in a 111-108 loss to the Boston Celtics that - for the time being - has made the Eastern Conference finals interesting. The defending National Basketball Association champions, who shot 71 percent in the second half, opened a 3-1 lead in the series and can wrap up their third straight conference title - and a "three-match" against the Warriors - with a win in Game 5 on Thursday night in Boston.
