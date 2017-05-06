NBA to open first training academy in Africa
The NBA announced the opening of its first NBA Academy basketball training center in Africa, in Thies, Senegal. The center, designed to serve the top men and women prospects from throughout the continent, was opened in partnership with the SEED Project, the Sports for Education and Economic Development non-profit organization that uses basketball as a platform to engage youth in academic, athletic and leadership programs.
