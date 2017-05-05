NBA playoffs: Cavaliers take 3-0 series lead with 115-94 victory over Raptors

LeBron James scored 35 points, Kevin Love contributedd 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 115-94 on Friday night to take a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 19 for the Raptors, who were without three-time All-Star Kyle Lowry .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.