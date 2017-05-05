NBA playoffs: Cavaliers take 3-0 series lead with 115-94 victory over Raptors
LeBron James scored 35 points, Kevin Love contributedd 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 115-94 on Friday night to take a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 19 for the Raptors, who were without three-time All-Star Kyle Lowry .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC