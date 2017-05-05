NBA playoffs: Cavaliers take 3-0 seri...

NBA playoffs: Cavaliers take 3-0 series lead with 115-94 victory over Raptors

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

LeBron James scored 35 points, Kevin Love contributedd 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 115-94 on Friday night to take a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 19 for the Raptors, who were without three-time All-Star Kyle Lowry .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan '17 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,438 • Total comments across all topics: 280,803,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC