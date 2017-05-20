NBA Free Agency 2017: Timberwolves re...

NBA Free Agency 2017: Timberwolves reportedly targeting free agent Derrick Rose

8 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Derrick Rose will be a free agent this summer for the first time in his NBA career, and the Minnesota Timberwolves have emerged as a team that views him as a potential free-agent target, according to a report from ESPN. Rose spent last season with the New York Knicks after being traded by the Chicago Bulls .

