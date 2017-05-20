Matt Barnes - really close' to returning to Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes congratulates guard Klay Thompson after he made a 3-point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. less Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes congratulates guard Klay Thompson after he made a 3-point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, ... more Though head coach Steve Kerr still has no timetable for his return, the Warriors can find some comfort knowing that their roster is almost completely healthy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.