Lynx Showcase Depth, Move to 2-0
On Thursday night two teams with legitimate championship aspirations faced each other for the first time in this young WNBA season. Much like the Lynx, the Liberty are an elite defensive team full of veterans, but Minnesota's depth and consistency separated them as they pulled away for a 90-71 in New York.
