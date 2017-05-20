LeBron James to pay Dahntay Jones' fine again after back-to-back T's

For the second straight postseason, LeBron James is opening up his wallet to pay for the fallout from something his teammate, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dahntay Jones, did against the Toronto Raptors . Jones played three minutes at the end of the Cavs' 116-105 Game 1 Eastern Conference semifinals win over the Raptors on Monday and picked up back-to-back technical fouls for talking trash to Toronto's Norman Powell, earning him an ejection with 18.7 seconds remaining.

