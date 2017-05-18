Late game heroics from Augustus, Fowles save Lynx in Dallas
Thanks to a stone cold, go-ahead mid-range jumper with five seconds left in the game by Seimone Augustus, and a missed free throw by Skyler Diggins-Smith, the Lynx are still unbeaten in 2017. But for the second time in three games, it wasn't easy and it wasn't pretty.
