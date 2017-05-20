Lakers hire Kardashian trainer to head strength and conditioning department
Celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson has been named the Lakers' new director of strength and endurance. The Lakers hired Gunnar Peterson, who counts celebrities among his past clientele, to be their director of strength and endurance.
