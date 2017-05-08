Kyle Korver passes Steve Nash in the ...

Kyle Korver passes Steve Nash in the record books

Three-point assassin Kyle Korver just passed Steve Nash in the record books as the Cleveland Cavaliers swept their second opponent out of the postseason. Kyle Korver just hit four of the most important threes of his career, as the Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Toronto Raptors in the second round.

Chicago, IL

