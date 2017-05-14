Kelly Ripa to Announce New Co-host
Ripa has been the only permanent host on Live with Kelly for almost a year - her former co-host Michael Strahan left to join Good Morning America last May. What do you think of the announcement of Ryan Seacrest as the new Live co-host? He'll also continue to host and executive producer E!'s Live from the Red Carpet award shows coverage. After thanking the guest co-hosts that have filled in over the past few months, Ripa brought Seacrest out onto the stage, debuting their new Live with Kelly & Ryan sign.
