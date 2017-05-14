Kelly Ripa to Announce New Co-host

Kelly Ripa to Announce New Co-host

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Ripa has been the only permanent host on Live with Kelly for almost a year - her former co-host Michael Strahan left to join Good Morning America last May. What do you think of the announcement of Ryan Seacrest as the new Live co-host? He'll also continue to host and executive producer E!'s Live from the Red Carpet award shows coverage. After thanking the guest co-hosts that have filled in over the past few months, Ripa brought Seacrest out onto the stage, debuting their new Live with Kelly & Ryan sign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan '17 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,497 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC