J.R. Smith hints Celtics could play dirty in Game 2

J.R. Smith believes the Celtics might try to change things up by playing dirty in Game 2 against the Cavs. Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith expects the Boston Celtics to do whatever it takes in Game 2 to avoid falling in an 0-2 whole. The Cavaliers smacked around the Celtics in Boston, taking a 117-104 victory with ease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YardBarker.com.