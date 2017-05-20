Gorgui Dieng, Big Man, Is Master of the Little Things
Do you remember David Eckstein? Yeah, Eckstein, the 5'6" shortstop who looked more like his team's secondary mascot- The Rally Monkey -than an All-Star-caliber baseball player. You may remember Eckstein from the early 2000's Anaheim Angels that knocked off the Minnesota Twins in the 2002 American League Championship Series on their way to winning the pennant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC