Ex-Timberwolves Kevin Love, Derrick Williams finally share championship experience
Kevin Love and Derrick Williams together finally achieved what Timberwolves fans dreamed of when they first joined forces five years ago in Minnesota. The former lottery draft picks celebrated Thursday night an Eastern Conference championship and berth in the NBA Finals as Cleveland Cavaliers teammates.
