Do the Timberwolves have a chance to land Kyle Lowry?
Now that we know that Kyle Lowry will opt out of his contract with the Toronto Raptors, is there a chance that he could sign with the Timberwolves this off-season? There are plenty of reasonable destinations for the 31-year-old guard. But do the Timberwolves stand a chance to sign someone of his caliber? In his own words, Lowry is on the hunt for a championship ring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dunking with Wolves.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC