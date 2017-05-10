Do the Timberwolves have a chance to land Kyle Lowry?

Now that we know that Kyle Lowry will opt out of his contract with the Toronto Raptors, is there a chance that he could sign with the Timberwolves this off-season? There are plenty of reasonable destinations for the 31-year-old guard. But do the Timberwolves stand a chance to sign someone of his caliber? In his own words, Lowry is on the hunt for a championship ring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dunking with Wolves.