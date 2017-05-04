Cleveland Cavaliers behind LeBron James rout Toronto Raptors again: Bill Livingston
On his 40th birthday Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyronn Lue, the hardest working man in the coaching business, got the win and took the cake. The victory came at The Q, in a 125-103 dismissal of the Toronto Raptors for a second straight Eastern Conference semifinals rout.
