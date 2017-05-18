Celtics' Isaiah Thomas out for rest of NBA Playoffs with hip labrum tear
Isaiah Thomas will miss the remainder of the postseason after the re-aggravation of a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear, the Celtics announced Saturday. The injury initially occurred during the third quarter of the Celtics' March 15 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which forced him to miss the next two games.
