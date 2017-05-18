Celtics' Isaiah Thomas out for rest o...

Celtics' Isaiah Thomas out for rest of NBA Playoffs with hip labrum tear

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston Celtics

Isaiah Thomas will miss the remainder of the postseason after the re-aggravation of a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear, the Celtics announced Saturday. The injury initially occurred during the third quarter of the Celtics' March 15 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which forced him to miss the next two games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan '17 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC