Celtics Eager to Correct Issues from Games 3 & 4

Olynyk was the player who pulled the left arm of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during a rebound chase in the first round of the 2015 playoffs. Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was suspended for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics after charging and knocking over Kelly Olynyk in Game 3. Meanwhile, the Celtics are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games overall, 6-2 ATS in their last eight games following a loss of more than 10 points and 7-19 ATS in their last 26 games playing on two days' rest.

