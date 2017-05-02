Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says he tried to talk Kevin Garnett out of retirement this season

When Andrew Bogut suffered a season-ending injury in March, Lue again tried to lure Garnett to Cleveland - to play. Lue revealed that the Cavaliers reached out to Kevin Garnett - who was working as a consultant with the Clippers and Bucks after retiring last season - about coming to play backup center after Andrew Bogut suffered a season-ending leg injury.

