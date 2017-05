Cavaliers 43 mins ago 6:16 a.m.Cleveland Cavaliers aim to stop Boston Celtics' momentum

Those words from Charles Dickens seem to fit perfectly to describe the Cleveland Cavaliers' performance against the top-seeded Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena Sunday night. Up by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, the Cavaliers managed to score just 42 after halftime in a 111-108 loss to the Celtics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.