Caleb Swanigan decides to enter Draft, works out with Knicks

Caleb Swanigan, who worked out with the Knicks on Wednesday, is remaining in the NBA draft, his father Roosevelt Barnes told the Daily News. Swanigan had not yet hired an agent and was keeping his options open about returning for his junior year at Purdue University, where the 20-year-old averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds as the Big 10 Player of the Year last season.

