Brandon Rush: Playing Time Whiplash
Brandon Rush's season with the Wolves was in many ways more revealing of Tom Thibodeau than it was of Rush himself. Brought in on a one year deal to provide some shooting and depth at the wing spots, Rush was under or unused through much of the season, until Zach LaVine was hurt.
