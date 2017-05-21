Bradley Hits Last-Second Shot, Celtics Stun Cavs 111-108
Avery Bradley's 3-pointer danced on the rim and dropped with less than a second left and Boston, blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 on Sunday night in Game 3 to end the champions' 13-game postseason winning streak. Bradley's shot from the left wing - off a play designed by coach Brad Stevens - bounced on the rim four times before going down.
