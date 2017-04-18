What does it take to draw a charge in the NBA Playoffs, and why did...
The block-charge is the hardest call for an official to make at any level of basketball, but in the NBA playoffs, the high stakes make it incredibly difficult to get the call right. On Monday, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love stepped in front of Indiana Pacers shooters on three different occasions in an attempt to draw player control fouls.
