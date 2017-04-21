Trakh Brings Glover, Hughes And Alver...

Trakh Brings Glover, Hughes And Alverson To Troy As Assistants

Newly appointed USC women's basketball head coach Mark Trakh has solidified his coaching staff in bringing former assistants Jason Glover, Aarika Hughes and Blanche Alverson to Troy. All three coaches worked under Trakh while he was at the helm at New Mexico State, with a hand in the Aggies' series of runs to the NCAA Tournament.

