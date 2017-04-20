Timberwolves' Zach LaVine nominated f...

Timberwolves' Zach LaVine nominated for NBA dunk of the year

Thursday

Zach LaVine established himself as one of the NBA's elite dunkers when he won back-to-back in the Slam Dunk Contest in 2015 and 2016. The Timberwolves guard's throwdown over Phoenix 7-footer Alex Len has been nominated as one of three finalists for the NBA's Dunk of the Year.

