Timberwolves win tiebreaker over Knicks, are sixth in NBA pre-lottery draft order

From left: Minnesota Timberwolves new President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau, owner Glen Taylor, and General Manager Scott Layden pose for photos after a press conference in Minneapolis, Tuesday, April 26, 2016. (Pioneer Press: Scott Takushi Either way, Minnesota did have a stroke of good fortune Tuesday, winning the draft tiebreaker over the New York Knicks to give the Wolves the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.