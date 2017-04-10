The Timberwolves and those 22 games that got away ...

Video : Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins become the 13th teammates in NBA history to score 40 points in a game, but the Wolves still lost When they write the book about the failings of the 2016-17 Timberwolves , it could certainly go in chronological order with a first and important chapter on the 6-18 start - many of those games close losses against beatable teams. There would be a hefty section on defense, of course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.