The new and improved Ricky Rubio
Ricky Rubio had 22 points and a career-high 19 assists against John Wall and the Wizards on March 13. During March, as the Timberwolves' slim playoff hopes faded and fans began thinking more about the NCAA tournament, the draft lottery and better days ahead, the franchise's potential point guard of the future had a terrific month. Facing numerous doubts, he displayed the kind of court vision, leadership, savvy and shooting acumen that teams covet from a modern NBA point guard.
