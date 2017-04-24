Summer 2017 Through a Timberwolves-Shaped Crystal Ball

Now that the playoffs are moving into second round matchups, it's time to take a deeper look at what to expect from the Timberwolves this offseason. This is going to be a long, overly-detailed dissection of what one fan thinks ought to be the way the Wolves proceed, so be prepared! First of all, let's take a quick look at the salary cap, and what the Wolves will have resource-wise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.