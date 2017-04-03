Road loss leads to 'toughness' talk for Wolves

Minnesota Timberwolves teammates center Gorgui Dieng and guard Ricky Rubio talk after a foul was called in Monday's game vs. Portland. His team's playoff aspirations gone long ago, Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau considered Tuesday's 121-107 loss at Golden State something of a test of its character with now just five games left to play.

