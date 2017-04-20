Rivals and friends, LeBron and George meet in playoffs again
The Cleveland Cavaliers, whose path through the Eastern Conference and a third straight NBA Finals appearance may not be the slam dunk once believed, begin defense of their title Saturday in the first round against the Indiana Pacers. The James-George matchup will attract TV cameras and likely set the tone for the series.
