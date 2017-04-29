Report: Magic will offer team preside...

Report: Magic will offer team president job to David Griffin after Cavaliers' season ends

David Griffin has been the man pulling the strings for Cleveland since LeBron James returned to town - he made the trades for everyone from Kevin Love through Kyle Korver , he fired David Blatt mid-season to bring in Tyron Lue, and he locked up the Cavaliers' core for years - but apparently that hasn't been enough. Even with LeBron's endorsement.

