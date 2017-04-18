Recap: Cleveland 119, Indiana 114
After giving up 74 points in the first half, and trailing by as much as 26, the Cavs channeled their inner Frank Reich and outscored the Pacers by 31 points in the final 24 minutes to complete one of the great comebacks in NBA Playoff history and to send the state of Indiana into a 3-0 depression. If you watched from the tip, you know the Cavs were lapped by the Pacers in the first two quarters, but if you were paying attention, the game displayed the telltale makings of a classic comeback.
