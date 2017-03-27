Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves: TV channel, game preview, how to watch live stream
Online : Watch a live stream on NBA League Pass About the Blazers : Portland defeated the Phoenix Suns, 130-117, Saturday night at the Moda Center, stretching its season-best winning streak to six games. Damian Lillard scored 31 points to go with seven assists and five rebounds, CJ McCollum added 29 points, seven assists and five rebounds and Evan Turner had his highest scoring game since returning from a fractured right hand, finishing with 18 points.
