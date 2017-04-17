Pacers could have Glenn Robinson III ...

Pacers could have Glenn Robinson III back for Game 2

12 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III could play Monday night as Indiana tries to even its playoff series with the Cavaliers. Robinson, who has missed the past 12 games with a sprained left calf, took part in the team's shootaround ahead of Game 2. Robinson didn't dress for Saturday's series opener, which the Pacers lost 109-108 to the defending NBA champions.

