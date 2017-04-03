NBA TV 'Tankathon' Odds: Minnesota Timberwolves at L.a. Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers are both firmly out of the playoff chase, but NBA TV will air the two young clubs as the finale in its quadruple-header on Sunday night. The Lakers have improbably won its past three-games following a 13-game skid, while the Timberwolves have dropped its past three, but still lead L.A. by seven-games in the standings .

