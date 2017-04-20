Minnesota Timberwolves: What If They Drafted Antetokounmpo, Gobert?

What if the Timberwolves drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert instead of Shabazz Muhammed and Gorgui Dieng in 2013? It could've easily happened. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert are two of the NBA's most dynamic young players and the Minnesota Timberwolves could have had the pair.

