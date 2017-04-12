Minnesota Timberwolves' Pending Free Agents

Jan 24, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins celebrates with guard Zach LaVine , center Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng after shooting the winning basket at the buzzer against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 112-111.

