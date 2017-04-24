Minnesota Timberwolves' Big Board 1.0
With a lot of their future cap space dedicated to their big three of Zach LaVine , Andrew Wiggins , and Karl-Anthony Towns , it will be critical for Minnesota to find cheap talent that they can lock up for multiple years. With the draft lottery three weeks away , Dunking With Wolves is about to dive all in on the 2017 NBA draft.
