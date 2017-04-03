Live Thread: Cavs @ Hawks
After one of the most embarrassing defeats of recent memory, a Cavalier loss to a Hawks team resting five starters, Cleveland looks for revenge. What better way to right the ship than against that same Hawks team, not resting five starters.
