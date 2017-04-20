Lil' Kev returns for the NBA Playoffs on Richard Jefferson's Snapchat
The Tommy Bahama model known to Cavaliers fans only as "Lil' Kev" has made his return for the playoffs on Richard Jefferson's snapchat. Lil' Kev became something of a rallying point for the Cavaliers and went a long way towards calming fans' fears that the team's chemistry wasn't exactly on point.
