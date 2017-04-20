LeBron James, Cavs stage historic comeback to down Pacers for 3-0 lead LeBron had a huge triple-double and the Cavs overcame a 25-point halftime deficit to win 119-114. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2pIYLat LeBron James and the Cavaliers erased a 25-point halftime deficit to beat the Pacers and take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Germantown.