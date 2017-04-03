Lakers vs. Timberwolves Final Score: ...

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Final Score: D'Angelo Russell hits game-winner in 110-109 victory

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins were unstoppable Sunday evening in Los Angeles, but D'Angelo Russell stole their moment in a 110-109 Lakers victory. Russell's game-winner bounced in as the buzzer sounded, ricocheting up into the sky before finding its home through the bottom of the hoop.

